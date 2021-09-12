Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, September 12, 2021 – A close aide of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has alleged a plan by Deputy President William Ruto and his allies of peddling propaganda about the DP’s assassination from Monday next week.

In a long Facebook post on Sunday, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Communication Director, Philip Etale, said he has received credible information from Tangatanga offices in Naguru, Uganda, where a plan has been mooted to start spreading Ruto’s assassination claims.

Etale said the plan is to whip up emotions among their supporters and at the same time cause panic and fear among government operatives, especially those close to the presidency.

Etale also claims there are plans by the DP’s camp to run a series of propaganda about the purported pre-election agreement between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga ahead of the 2022 presidential poll.

This is what Philip Etale wrote.

Last night, I promised to share some crucial information with you. After a series of meetings by Tangatanga leaders and operatives and in consultation with their IT experts based in NAGURU in Uganda, this is what they plan to start propagating beginning tomorrow (Monday 13th September 2021) in public events, social media and other forums unless I have caught them off-guard:

1) That there is a planned assassination of some leaders allied to the Hustler Movement or even target their boss whom they believe is the man to beat in the August 9, 2022, general election. This idea has been suggested to them in order to whip emotion among the supporters of the DP and cause fear and panic among government operatives especially those around the President.

2) Use of the mainstream media and other mediums to spread propaganda about a purported 2022 general election agreement between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader HE. Hon. Raila Odinga. In this, they will come up with many theories including flouting names of possible running mate for Hon. Raila Odinga from Mt. Kenya region.

3) With the help of their cronies in the public service and other government agencies, they have in their possession crucial documents about loans borrowed by the government and they plan to release this information to the public by posting on social media and through media appearances to paint President Kenyatta administration in a bad light. This according to their economic advisors will help boost DP Dr. William Ruto’s bottom-up economic model.

4) Their social media team has been given information on the perceived mismanagement of the KICC and the purported beneficiaries. Their aim is to implicate a top family in Kenya as beneficiaries. This will then be picked by the political class who will then speak about the same in public forums and media appearances.

5) Then there is an elaborated plan to start spreading propaganda about ‘plans’ of the acquisition of new BVR kits specifically for private use and ostensibly for purposes of election rigging. Of course, being masters in this game, they fear the same fate might befall them. They want to start claiming that there is a plot to rig out their person even when they know his support is fast going down and fortunes dwindling. They claim to have a dossier about the same and will they will be making it public through a media conference to be scheduled at an appropriate time.

Meanwhile, PEGASUS spyware continues to be used to monitor government activities, capture and record information in crucial meetings involving top government officials and strategists.

Remember THIS INFORMATION IS NON-FICTION.

