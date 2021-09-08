Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 8, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has continued to drum up support for his presidential bid, where he promised to better the lives of Kenyans once elected as president in 2022.

Raila, who was giving a virtual lecture to University of Nairobi students Wednesday, vowed to resign if he fails to deliver the promises he is making to Kenyans.

Raila, 76, said he has the remedy to the ills bedeviling the youths in Kenya, and should it fail to work, he will pave the way for another leader.

“In this regard, there is a commitment I can give to the youth of Kenya today.

“In the event that I fail to deliver what I promise, I will not invent excuses. I will not change the goalposts,” Raila said.

“I will do what Mwalimu Nyerere did next door in Tanzania. I will admit that my experiment and dream has failed and I will let somebody else try.” Raila added.

The former Premier also tore into Deputy President William Ruto’s Kazi ni Kazi narrative, terming it pre-historic.

He accused Ruto of failing on his promises to better the lives of youths and resorting to excuses and cheaper solutions to complex youths’ problems.

Raila said Kenyan youths deserve well-paying jobs and not outdated tools that are being offered by DP Ruto.

“Let me be clear here too. I do not subscribe to the idea of Kazi ni Kazi. No. I have been allergic to giving excuses and resorting to half measures,” he said.

