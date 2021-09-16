Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 16, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has expressed hope that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) ‘reggae’ will continue even after courts nullified it.

Speaking on Thursday in Limuru, Kiambu County, as he stepped up his tour of Central Kenya, Raila said BBI will return in full force and urged Mt Kenya residents to support it.

“Hiyo (BBI) waliangusha, lakini itarudi. Mambo bado… tuko tayari kuhakikisha kwamba kila Mkenya anatapa haki yake,” Raila said.

With a group of leaders from Central Kenya pushing for the one-man-one-vote one-shilling mantra in the distribution of resources, Raila claimed BBI had addressed the Mount Kenya concerns through the increase of new constituencies and allocation shareable to counties.

He reiterated that reviving the BBI constitution review exercise was the remedy.

“Currently, there is no equity in the sharing of national resources. There are counties with a population of 800,000 yet they receive Ksh.12 billion yet Kiambu with a population of 2 million is receiving 9 billion. Is that fair?” he posed

The ODM supremo also backed the decision by the Anglican Church to ban politicians at the pulpit.

“Odinga quipped the church should remain sacred and apolitical, not a platform for political vitriol.

