Wednesday, September 15, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga received a warm welcome in Kiambu County on Wednesday when he toured Ngecha village to attend a burial.

When Raila Odinga‘s motorcade entered Kiambu town, thousands of residents welcomed the Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) supremo with song and dance with many chanting his name.

The residents cheered joyfully as they blocked his motorcade and requested him to address them.

In his address, Raila said once elected as President, he will ensure all Kenyans have easy access to loans, particularly small-scale traders.

He also urged the residents that once he is elected as the fifth president of Kenya in 2022, corruption will be a thing of the past.

Raila also promised to hold his Azimio La Umoja meetings in Kiambu town where all the grievances from the residents will be heard and he will offer solutions to the urgent ones.

The former prime minister was accompanied by various leaders from Kiambu County led by Kiambu Governor James Nyoro and several Jubilee Party leaders from the Mt Kenya region.

The Kenyan DAILY POST