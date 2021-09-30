Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 30, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga gave a brief definition of the term ‘dynasty’ during the KANU National Delegates Conference at the Bomas of Kenya on Thursday.

According to Raila, who is also the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader, a dynasty is a system in which the offspring inherit the throne of their fathers after they die.

Raila went ahead to note that he, his father Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, the late presidents Daniel Moi and Jomo Kenyatta, KANU Chairman Gideon Moi, and President Uhuru Kenyatta, should never be called dynasties because they did not inherit their positions, but worked hard to earn them.

“Dynasty is a system in which when someone dies, their child inherits the throne.

“Moi, Jaramogi, Gideon, Kenyatta, Uhuru and I are leaders because we earned it,” Raila said.

Raila’s statement was triggered by Deputy President William Ruto and his allies, who accused him alongside other leaders of coming from dynasty families.

Raila’s father Jaramogi Oginga Odinga was the first Vice President of the Republic of Kenya and this could perhaps be the reason his opponents are calling him a dynasty.

The Kenyan DAILY POST