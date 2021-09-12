Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, September 12, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is still flip-flopping about his 2022 presidential bid as his competitors, especially Deputy President William Ruto, are busy looking for votes across the country.

Speaking yesterday in Homa Bay County, Raila revealed the one factor that may push him out of the 2022 presidential election.

Conversing in his Dholuo dialect, Raila stated that he may be forced to bolt out of the 2022 election if his supporters do not register as voters in large numbers to counter the DP.

He noted that he cannot vie for the presidency if people in his strongholds do not register as voters.

He challenged voters from his Nyanza and Western Kenya strongholds to register as voters, stating that his 2022 candidature in any given capacity will be determined by voter registration numbers in his strongholds.

The ODM leader said he is keenly monitoring the happenings in the country and will announce the way forward once he is satisfied with the numbers.

“I will first look at the voter register before announcing my presidency, the press will obviously announce Raila has declared his candidature…I cannot vie for the presidency if our people are not registered as voters, our people must register as voters including those who did not vote in the last election,” he said.

If he decides to go for the top seat in 2022, Odinga will face off with Deputy President William Ruto, ANC Leader Musalia Mudavadi, Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka, Speaker Justin Muturi, among others who have declared interest in the position.

The Kenyan DAILY POST