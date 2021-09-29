Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 29, 2021 – Murang’a gubernatorial aspirant, Irungu Nyakera, has delivered a bare-knuckle analysis of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga’s meeting with Mt Kenya Foundation (MKF) members on Tuesday.

The meeting which was held at Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi saw a section of Mt Kenya business leaders endorse Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in 2022.

In a long Facebook post, Nyakera, who attended the meeting, said he made three observations from the event.

“The consultative meeting did not entertain a single question or comment from attendees. It’s therefore evident that the relevant “Mt Kenya functionaries had held prior meetings” and attendees were only invited to endorse the minutes of those meetings,” Nyakera said.

Nyakera said that the list of speakers missed out on youth and women.

“Only one woman spoke. Raila said youth lack experience and that is why they should remain patient as the elders speak to them,” Nyakera said.

He also observed that the former prime minister’s message was dry and wouldn’t work for the majority of the youth.

“Youth are not interested in what happened to Jaramogi, Achieng Oneko and Kenyatta in 1948. And 1952. Or even the fact that Kikuyu, Embu and Meru people had to carry stamped passes to move around the country.

“Youth want someone to speak to their current struggles of joblessness and hopelessness,” he explained.

The Kenyan DAILY POST