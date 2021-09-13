Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 13, 2021 – An outspoken Ford Kenya MP has claimed that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is more popular in Western Kenya than Amani National Congress(ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetangula.

Mudavadi and Wetangula are the original sons of the Mulembe Nation, but according to Kitutu Chache South MP, Richard Onyonka, Raila is more popular in the region than the two combined.

Mulembe nation includes Kakamega, Bungoma, Busia, Transnzoia, and Vihiga counties.

Onyonka, who is also Ford Kenya Deputy Party Leader, urged Mudavadi and Wetangula to swallow their pride and shelf their presidential ambitions in 2022 and support Raila Odinga, who has a huge support base across the country.

The MP also refuted claims that Raila Odinga is unsellable in the Mt Kenya region, saying Jakom is a hero in the mountain because he said Kibaki Tosha in 2002 and helped the former President Mwai Kibaki win the presidency with a landslide.

The Kenyan DAILY POST