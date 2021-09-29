Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 29, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s elder brother, Dr. Oburu Odinga, has urged the Mt Kenya region to support his brother’s presidential bid in 2022 because he loves businesses like them.

Speaking at Safari Park Hotel on Tuesday when Raila Odinga met members of Mt Kenya business community, Oburu said their father, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, was a businessman and his brother Raila emulated that from him (Jaramogi).

Oburu said Jaramogi had resigned from being a teacher and was determined to change a shilling into two through Luo Thrift and Trading Company Limited.

The politician stated that Jaramogi helped Luos to know how to borrow, multiply and repay the money.

“Just like our father Odinga, at his heart of hearts, Raila is an astute businessman whose business thrived even at a time he was detained for about eight years seeking change for this country,” he said.

The politician, who also represents Kenya in the East African Legislative Assembly, noted that Raila greatly believes in devolution, which will transform Kenya.

“You cannot develop mama mboga without a structure, it only ends up being a handout economy.

“People need to be empowered to do business,” he said.

He also said Mt Kenya people are business people, and a person they will support in the 2022 General Election must be someone who will help them reach their destination.

