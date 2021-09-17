Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 17, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is having sleepless nights, going by how one of his confidants has responded after Deputy President William Ruto said he is ready to reconcile with his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta.

On Thursday, DP Ruto said he is ready to have a sit down with his boss after the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops said they are ready to step in and mediate a working arrangement between the two leaders.

“The bishops have said that they want to mediate talks to reunite me with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“I’m ready for the talks without attaching any conditions. He is my boss,” Ruto said.

But reacting to the bishops call, Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo asked where the bishops were when Kenyans were killing each other during the 2018 post-election violence.

“Confusion Galore! How Do Church Leaders Want Politics Out Of Church But Want In To Mediate Political Disputes?!

“In Any Case, Where Were They When The Nation Was Tearing Down The Middle In 2018?!

“Trying Times To Be A Faithful…,” Amollo asked on his Twitter page on Friday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST