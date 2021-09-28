Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 28, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has reportedly hired Jubilee Party Secretary-General, Raphael Tuju, to assist him in crafting a formidable alliance to vanquish Deputy President William Ruto in 2022.

Raila Odinga, 76, is yet to declare his presidential bid in 2022, but according to his close aides, the former Premier is crafting a behemoth campaign machine that is not equal to his competitors.

Firstly, Raila Odinga, with the help of President Uhuru Kenyatta, has managed to convince Mt Kenya billionaires that he is the best man to succeed the Son of Jomo.

Already, billionaires like SK Macharia of Royal Media Service (RMS) and Equity Chairman Stanley Munga, are behind Raila Odinga’s presidency.

To strengthen his 2022 campaigns, Raila Odinga has also sought the services of Raphael Tuju to assist him in fundraising in his campaigns.

Tuju has a network of local and international campaign financiers and will be very instrumental in ensuring Jakom succeeds Uhuru in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST