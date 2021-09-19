Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, September 19, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has unveiled his manifesto for the youth who form 70 percent of the Kenyan electorate.

In a social media post on Sunday morning, Raila Odinga, who is also the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader, said one of the challenges the country is facing is the lack of jobs for young people.

“Today, I address some policy interventions for Kenyan Youth. Creating opportunities, particularly jobs, for young people is the biggest challenge this country has to deal with going into the future. All our policies must reflect this reality,” he said.

He went ahead to give his agenda as follows; Create Tax Holiday for youth enterprises – minimize taxation of new and small youth-owned businesses by giving them a tax holiday of seven years in addition to extending tax incentives to organizations and companies that offer employment to the youth. Among others as mentioned below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.