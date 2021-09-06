Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 6, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has finally released his manifesto as he prepares to vie for the Presidency for the 5th time in 2022.

Raila, 76, has unsuccessfully vied for the presidency four times and in 2022, he thinks he has what it takes to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking on Sunday during a church service at PAG Hardy in Karen, Nairobi, Raila said once he occupies the top seat in 2022, he would prioritise affordable housing, healthcare, and education.

Raila vouched for a country where when a baby is born, he is guaranteed education and quality healthcare whether their parents are rich or poor.

“Our people are struggling; you see people collecting money to foot bills before they can take the body for burial.

“Someone is already dead but you have to pay for you to bury them. Our people are impoverished by medical bills running into billions. We want to change this so that our people do not struggle,” Raila said.

To achieve affordable healthcare, Raila said he will champion compulsory health insurance to take care of both employed and unemployed.

He also regretfully noted that some Kenyans, especially those living in informal settlements, were still struggling to afford decent housing, with some being evicted for not paying rent.

The Kenyan DAILY POST