Tuesday, September 14, 2021 – Amani National Congress (ANC) Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi has dismissed calls for ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga to support his presidential bid as a sign of goodwill for supporting him in 2013 and 2017.

Speaking during an interview with a local radio station on Tuesday, Mudavadi said he doesn’t believe in political debts and one should not be held at ransom over the same.

Mudavadi said there is nothing like political debts, saying people come together politically through shared ideologies.

The former Vice President said he is seeking support from all Kenyans and not a specific person and that Raila doesn’t have to endorse his bid just because he supported him in previous elections.

“I don’t believe in the idea of political debts. Raila owes me no debt, politically. I am seeking votes from all Kenyans based on my economic recovery policies,” he said.

Mudavadi, who is campaigning on the platform of reviving and growing the economy, said leaders should seek the mandate of Kenyans based on what they will do for them.

At the same time, Mudavadi called on the Government to allocate more funds to the Ministry of Health to purchase the COVID-19 vaccines.

“COVID-19 has impacted heavily on the economy. We need to have all our people vaccinated so that we can open up our businesses,” Mudavadi said.

