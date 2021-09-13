Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 13, 2021 – Kitutu Chache South MP, Richard Onyonka, has said former Prime Minister Raila Odinga doesn’t need the Mt Kenya vote to win the presidency in 2022.

Raila, 76, is yet to announce his presidential bid in 2022, but his close lieutenants have been hinting that the ‘enigma’ in Kenya’s politics is more than ready to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

The former Premier has been camping in Mt Kenya for months trying to woo voters to support his bid in 2022.

However, his attempt to woo the vote-rich region seems to have hit a snag, with a huge percentage rejecting his bid in 2022.

But in an interview with Citizen TV on Monday, Onyonka, who is among those campaigning for Raila Odinga‘s presidency in 2022, said Jakom doesn’t need Mt Kenya vote to win the 2022 presidential election.

Onyonka said Raila Odinga has been winning the Presidential election without the Mt Kenya vote.

“Raila Odinga has never lost his election fairly, he always won the election minus central…People don’t have to love Raila, they only have to acknowledge what he has done for this country,” Onyonka said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST