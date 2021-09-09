Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 9, 2021 – Former President Mwai Kibaki’s personal physician Dr. Dan Gikonyo has revealed for the first time how former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, saved the life of a former President Mwai Kibaki when he was involved in a grisly accident at the Machakos junction along the Nairobi – Mombasa highway on December 3rd, 2002.

In an interview with KTN, Dr. Gikonyo, who is the proprietor of Karen Hospital in Nairobi, said after the accident, former Kitui Senator, David Musila, mounted a coordinated rescue effort to save Kibaki.

Among those who arrived at the scene of the accident was Raila Odinga accompanied by a team of National Rainbow Coalition (NARC) bigwigs.

Dr. Gikonyo said Raila did not trust the ambulance driver who came to the scene of the accident and decided to drive it personally to Nairobi.

Gikonyo said Raila drove the ambulance at lightning speed and the former President was admitted at the Nairobi Hospital.

After some days at the hospital, Kibaki was airlifted to Wellington Hospital in London for specialized treatment.

He recovered and was later sworn in as the 3rd President of Kenya after defeating current President Uhuru Kenyatta with a big margin.

The Kenyan DAILY POST