Thursday, September 9, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has suffered a career-threatening blow after more than 50 members of UDA party defected to ODM yesterday.

The defectors were received to ODM by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at Chungwa House.

The defectors admitted that they had joined UDA due to some of the frustrations they had faced in ODM and urged the party’s leadership to check on that.

Youth leaders who spoke at the event asked Raila to facilitate communication and engage with young people and create an environment where they will also be change-makers in the community aided by ODM.

All speakers called for equal opportunities in the party and vowed to campaign for Raila to win the 2022 General Election.

“What a moment of joy it was as Party Leader Raila Odinga received into the party returnees and defectors from other parties to be part of the journey to a better Kenya.”

“The ODM party believes in Equity and Equitable distribution of Resources and just society for all,” ODM announced in a statement.

The party leadership promised to address the issues raised by the defectors and rectify the challenges that the orange party had faced.

“We are happy to welcome defectors and returning party members back home to ODM.”

“The ODM movement is steadily reloading day after day and all Kenyans from all walks of life are welcome at our table,” Raila stated.

