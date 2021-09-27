Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 27, 2021 – With less than a year before the 2022 presidential election, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has engaged his fifth gear in ensuring he succeeds President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is supposed to retire in August next year.

For the last three days, Raila has stormed Mt Kenya region where he has held several rallies in Nakuru, Nyeri and Laikipia counties.

The former Premier has attracted mammoth crowds in the area unlike in the past when his rallies were attended by a few people.

On Sunday, Hustler Nation Intelligence Bureau (HNIB) spokesman, Dennis Itumbi, leaked a plan by the ODM party to use link pacts to ease the process of negotiating with other parties.

According to Itumbi, Raila Odinga and his ODM party were planning to sign a 2022 pact with KANU and Party of National Unity (PNU) then use the link to complete the pact with Jubilee since the independence Party has an existing pact with Jubilee already.

Itumbi further revealed the talks will take place in Laikipia County.

And just like Itumbi said, Raila, on Monday, confirmed that his party was negotiating a pact with PNU and talks have already commenced.

Raila spoke hours after meeting PNU Party Officials led by Chairman Eng. David Kamau.

The bilateral talks centered on a working relationship between the two parties ahead of the 2022 general election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST