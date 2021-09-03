Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 3, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is seemingly scared of facing Deputy President William Ruto during the 2022 presidential duel going by the remarks he made on Friday.

Despite President Uhuru Kenyatta declaring that Raila Odinga will be vying for the presidency in 2022, on Friday, the former premier kept his supporters guessing again after he said he is yet to announce his 2022 presidential bid.

Raila said he is consulting with other people and he will make the decision in a matter of weeks if not months.

“I have not yet declared I will be in the 2022 Presidential race, I’m still consulting,” Raila said.

Raila Odinga’s remarks have left many Kenyans shocked and confused, wondering why he has taken too long to decide his stand ahead of the 2022 general elections.

Also, who then is Raila Odinga campaigning for in the Mount Kenya region since he has pitched camp there.

