Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 14, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has a commanding lead in his journey to the statehouse in 2022, going by the latest opinion poll conducted by one of the local dailies.

The online opinion poll had asked who will succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022 between Ruto, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Amani National Congress (ANC) Party Leader, Musalia Mudavadi, and KANU Chairman Gideon Moi.

Over 5500 Kenyans responded to the poll with 63 percent saying DP Ruto should succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

28 percent said Raila Odinga while 6 percent said Musalia Mudavadi.

Gideon Moi, who is the latest individual to declare his presidential bid in 2022, was only supported by 3 percent.

The poll comes as the DP and Raila Odinga continue to traverse the country hunting for votes.

On Monday, the Maasai community top guns endorsed Raila Odinga’s presidency while at the same time DP Ruto met a delegation of Tharaka Nithi county leaders who endorsed his presidential bid.

Here is the screenshot of the online poll.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.