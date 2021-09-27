Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 27, 2021 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has managed to ‘climb Mt Kenya region’ going by the huge crowd that welcomed him in Karatina town on Monday.

Raila, who was on his way from Nanyuki, made a stopover to the region believed to be the bedroom of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

During his stopover, Raila, who was accompanied by Kieni MP Kanini Kega, and Laikipia Governor Nderitu Muriithi, was welcomed by a multitude of people who were chanting Raila tibim!!, Raila tibim!! .

The residents not only turned up in large numbers but were also enthusiastic to see him as they sang and danced with joy.

This rally comes even as Raila Odinga is yet to declare his presidential bid in 2022.

Here are the photos of the mammoth crowd that welcome Raila Odinga in Karatina on Monday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.