Thursday, September 9, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has claimed that the Match 9th 2018 handshake was a relief for President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking at Chungwa House yesterday, Raila revealed that the handshake saved Uhuru from the jaws of his Deputy, William Ruto.

He noted that Uhuru had been held hostage by Ruto during his first term in office.

According to Raila, Ruto was blackmailing his boss and frustrating him and the situation might have worsened but thanks to him, it didn’t as he came to Uhuru’s rescue through the handshake.

“I found (President) Uhuru was held by the neck, could not do anything. Right now, he can breathe and supervise development projects.”

“This was not possible in the past because the interest then was to get where to make money,” Raila said.

Raila Odinga’s claim that he saved President Uhuru comes after a similar accusation from Jubilee Party.

In a press statement released on Monday, September 6, Jubilee Party said Ruto had been blackmailing the president in their first term.

It said Ruto wanted control of half of Cabinet and government positions, where he would appoint his tribesmen.

Besides, he would threaten Uhuru, saying that he has numbers in Parliament.

