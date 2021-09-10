Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 10, 2021 – Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro has said that the dreams of Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka, Gideon Moi, Musalia Mudavadi, and Moses Wetangula died after the BBI was declared null and void.

According to the Kiharu legislator, the 5 opponents were banking on the BBI bill to create more government positions to be divided among themselves.

“The reason why you see a lot of anger is because something that was called BBI failed. BBI was the anchor, basis of this outfit called One Kenya Alliance (OKA) and their brothers called ODM,” Nyoro said.

Speaking during an interview, Ndindi Nyoro said the anger over failed BBI is the reason why the opponents have started a fresh onslaught against DP William Ruto.

“They had already divided their positions. The reason why you see the kind of harassment meted out on Ruto is because the arrangement of the big boys collapsed,” he said.

The Kiharu legislator claimed that BBI was meant to create more positions and also give certain powers to the Head of State.

The Kenyan DAILY POST