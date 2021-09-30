Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 30, 2021 – ODM Leader Raila Odinga is not leaving anything to chance as far as locking the vote-rich Mt. Kenya region is concerned ahead of the much anticipated 2022 General Election.

After his successful tour of the region last week that culminated in his endorsement by Mt. Kenya billionaires on Tuesday, Raila has met with Mt. Kenya region leaders to solidify his support base.

The early morning meeting in Nairobi was to craft a campaign strategy.

Raila assured the leaders that he will cooperate and work together with the vote-rich region in the near future.

During the meeting with 25 Central Kenya leaders, Raila said the Mt. Kenya leaders have shown him different routes to use while traversing the region in search of votes.

“I appreciate each and every effort by the leaders to host me, and they have shown me different routes to follow until we reach the Lenana peak, and we have agreed that we are in this match altogether,” Raila said.

Raila further said in his quest for the top seat he was looking for partners from Mt. Kenya, who will be committed to fighting poverty to raise the prosperity of Kenyans at large.

According to him, he is willing to work with the region and smaller parties from the mountain that have shown interest in joining his bandwagon.

“We are committed to fighting poverty so that we can raise our people to prosperity, we are committed to ensuring that our children get proper education,” he stated.

The ODM leader was flanked by Majority Leader in the National Assembly Amos Kimunya among other legislators.

