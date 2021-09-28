Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 28, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has been advised to stop wasting his time campaigning in Mt. Kenya because the region will never ever support him.

According to Political Commentator Gordon Opiyo, the Kikuyu nation will never vote for Raila because of historical facts.

In a long Facebook post, Opiyo argued that the Kikuyu nation can vote for someone else from the Nyanza region but not Raila Odinga.

“Fact is this. The Kikuyu nation will never vote for Raila (Odinga)… Maybe another person from Nyanza, but not Raila Odinga, son of Jaramogi Odinga,” he said.

According to him, it is so ironic for President Uhuru Kenyatta to say that the former Prime Minister is the best person to succeed him when his family spent billions of shillings to tarnish the image of the Odinga family.

“You can’t demonise someone (Odinga’s) for 50 years, then wake up one morning and say Raila is an angel. It does not work that way,” he added.

He argued that Deputy President William Ruto is more popular in the Mt Kenya region than his formidable competitor Raila Odinga.

Opiyo credited Uhuru’s arrogance and that of a few Kikuyu billionaires for making Ruto popular in Mt. Kenya.

“The arrogance of Uhuru and fellow Kikuyu Billionaires is what has made Ruto Popular.

“Just because you have money, you cannot do as you wish,” he said.

Raila Odinga has been camping in the Mt Kenya region, like several other presidential hopefuls, in the hope of winning the hearts of the electorate from there as he seeks to take a fifth stab at the presidency.

The Kenyan DAILY POST