Monday, September 20, 2021 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga must be on the ballot gunning for the presidency in 2022.

This was revealed by Homa Bay Town Member of Parliament Peter Kaluma.

This comes even as Raila himself is noncommittal on vying for the presidency and has kept Kenyans guessing.

Venting on Twitter, Kaluma insisted that Raila must participate in the contest, noting that they will pressure him to go for the top seat should he opt out of the race.

He stated Raila is the only person with a solution to the country’s current problems, stating that he must participate whether willingly or unwillingly.

“With Kenya’s debt burden, struggling economy and diverse people, we need an experienced patriot with wide international links and network, a stable hand to pilot Kenya into the next phase!

“Baba Raila Odinga MUST be on the ballot apende asipende!” stated Kaluma.

But according to Raila, he will only go for the presidency if Luos and Luhyas register as voters in large numbers.

“I want to go for this post when I am convinced that I have strong warriors behind me.

“We need numbers and everyone eligible to vote must ensure they register as voters ahead of the coming polls,” he said.

