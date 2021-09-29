Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 29, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has called on the government of President Uhuru Kenyatta to review Kenya’s education system.

This follows an uproar over the new Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) which parents say is hollow, confusing, and hard to understand.

Speaking during a meeting with the Buy Kenya Build Kenya team in Nairobi, Raila asked the government to review the curriculum to make it more beneficial to the youth.

According to the ODM Party Leader, a lot of money was being wasted by the government on an outdated curriculum.

“The curriculum really needs to be properly looked at by the government and approved, because you waste money that can be better deployed to train somebody who is unemployable,” he reiterated.

According to the ODM Leader, the current curriculum is the nemesis of youth in the country.

He explained there was a mismatch between the skills and the demand in the market.

Raila stated that most investors who come into the country willing to create employment are met with youth who are not properly adept.

“There are a number of investors looking for people to employ, but the kind of commodification our institutions are giving are irrelevant to the demand of the market,” he stated.

Raila asked Kenya to borrow a leaf from China – which focused on creating cheap but highly proficient labour.

