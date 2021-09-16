Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 16, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has celebrated a move by churches to ban politicians from places of worship, saying it is the right thing to do.

Speaking yesterday, Raila thanked the churches for banning politicians from the pulpit, saying politicians should make their utterances outside of the places of worship.

“I thank the church for standing for the truth and equality.”

“The church should not be a place for politics,” Raila said yesterday in Kiambu County.

Both Catholic, Anglican, and AIPCEA have banned political speeches in the church.

The move, however, spells doom for Deputy President William Ruto, who has always depended on the church to advance his 2022 political agenda.

The DP has been using the church, especially during this time of the Covid-19 pandemic, to campaign for his 2022 presidential bid, and with the ban on politics in churches, his chances to succeed Uhuru Kenyatta may grow slim.

The Kenyan DAILY POST