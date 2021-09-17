Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 17, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has broken his silence on President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government’s decision to increase fuel prices.

In a statement yesterday, Raila condemned Uhuru and his government over the fuel price increase and called for swift action to be taken to cushion Kenyans from the economic struggle.

He noted that the increase in fuel cost is a blow to Kenyans who are sinking in debt over the effects of the pandemic.

The ODM leader further noted that Kenyans had struggled to put food on the table and the new pump prices could see the cost of ordinary items shoot up.

“Kenyans who have been struggling to put food on the table since the onset of the pandemic now stand to have their collective plight worsened by the increased fuel prices.”

“The prices should be lowered immediately to cushion the ordinary wananchi,” his statement read.

On Tuesday, Uhuru, through the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) increased the prices of petrol, diesel, and kerosene by as much as Ksh7 per litre for the next 30 days.

Retail petrol prices increased by Ksh 7.58 per litre to retail at Ksh 134.72 in Nairobi while diesel increased by Ksh7.94 to retail at Ksh115. Kerosene, on the other hand, had spiked by Ksh12.97 to retail at Ksh110.2.

The Kenyan DAILY POST