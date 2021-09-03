Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 3, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto may be in for a rude shock after the so-called underdogs in the 2022 presidential race formed a coalition by the name Muungano wa Wazalendo coalition.

The coalition brings together National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, Narc-Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua, Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana, and presidential hopeful Mukhisa Kituyi.

Speaking yesterday during the unveiling of Makueni Greenpark and ICT innovation Hub in Wote Makueni County, the leaders said they are welcoming other like-minded leaders who are ready to bring better leadership ideologies ahead of the 2022 presidential race.

According to Muturi, the new coalition will not seek endorsements from other leaders, including President Uhuru Kenyatta, saying they will only seek Gods’ endorsement.

“We do not want to go and be told by someone else that you will be supported,” Muturi said.

It is understood that Kibwana, Kituyi, and Muturi have expressed their ambitions to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is expected to retire in August 2022.

Karua, who has expressed her intention to vie for the Kirinyaga gubernatorial seat, said the new coalition will ensure it plays a critical role in shaping the 2022 elections.

The new coalition joins the growing list of political partnerships typical of Kenya politics ahead of any General Election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST