Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 27, 2021 – Followers of Deputy President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga were yesterday treated to a rather unusual coincidence after the two political nemeses read from the same book for the first time while attending different church services.

Raila and Ruto quoted the same bible verse after attending different church services on the same day in different locations.

They both quoted Psalms 133.

Ruto first shared the verse and images of him attending a thanksgiving church service at A.I.P.C.A. St. Lorent Angaine Church-Timau, Meru County at 1.20 pm.

“Behold, how good and how pleasant it is for brethren to dwell together in unity! — Psalm 133,” read the tweet by the DP.

The former Premier, shared the same bible verse, alongside a video of him addressing the congregation at PCEA Nanyuki at about 2.42 pm.

Kenyans on social media could not let the coincidence get past them.

The majority of them set aside political differences and marvelled at the idea, terming it as a timely coincidence given the rising political temperatures in the country.

Others, however, accused the politicians of copying each other

Raila and Ruto have been at each other’s throats during political campaigns as they try to sell their ideas to the population.

While raiding each other’s bases, the two leaders have not resisted poking holes at the other’s ideologies.

The Kenyan DAILY POST