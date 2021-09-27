Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 27, 2021 – The race to State House is getting interesting by the day with leaders seeking divine intervention, not only in places of worship but also among elders, barely a year to the 2022 General Election.

Yesterday, Baringo Senator and KANU Chairman, Gideon Moi, sought the blessings of elders from his rural home to go for the presidency after serving in Parliament for two terms.

Gideon, who hosted delegations in his rural home in Sacho, said all eyes were now on Bomas of Kenya where the party will chart the political path ahead of the 2022 General Election.

“I have come here today as your son. You sent me to Parliament for 10 years.

“I have come back to get your views. This is not my own journey, but for all of us.

“If I succeed, we have all succeeded,” he said.

“I have now got to a level I feel there is a lot I should do for you. Not for Sacho or Baringo alone, but for the whole country.

“I will listen to the delegates, after which we shall get into the battle,” he added.

He urged Baringo residents to stand with him in the coming General Election.

“I am ready for any consequences in this new journey we are about to begin.

“All I beseech you is, as my people, don’t stab me in the back as I move forward,” said Gideon.

Elders from Baringo County said Gideon had demonstrated capacity to lead the country and thus will support him for the top seat that is also being sought by Deputy President William Ruto, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Musalia Mudavadi, and Kalonzo Musyoka among others.

“We have confidence in your leadership. Your work has impacted lives in Baringo County.

“As elders from Sacho, we now support you to seek a national office,” said Wilson Komen.

Michael Korir, another elder, said they would fully support Gideon for any seat he seeks, adding that they had issues that only the national government could address.

“As elders and people of Sacho, we have a memorandum that we shall hand to Gideon.”

“We have great expectations from the next government, which we want to be part of,” said Mr. Korir.

Prior to the meeting, Gideon presided over a funds drive for programmes of AIC Tandui Church where church leaders endorsed him for the big seat.

The AIC clergy, led by Rev Francis Chesire, offered prayers for Gideon and wished him well in his political journey, terming him one of their own.

