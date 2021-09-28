Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



In the last few years, several women, under completely different and unrelated circumstances have told me, from time to time, they have gone to high-end restaurants to try and get ‘high-value men’. A high-value man here means just any middle-aged corporate executive, government official or watu wa Kemikali.

I am not talking about commercial sex workers. I am talking about your average, educated, sassy, corporate(working, sometimes not working) woman who wakes up, showers, and dresses in a very suggestive way(good enough to be lady-like, provocative enough to send a message) and goes out to hang out in Kempski with the singular goal of attracting a man.

They get there, order their wine and mind their business until a man shows up.

Half of them have nabbed some of the most powerful men in the country and went on to have short-lived relationships.

If this confession never came from such women, I never would have guessed it or believed it.

The Ekegusii word for commercial sex worker literally translates to ‘a timer’. As in one who times for something like a hawk times and grabs your chicks.

Nairobi is an interesting city.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.