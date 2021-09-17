Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



The Society is seeking a qualified candidate to fill the following position:

Position Title: Project Officer

Reporting to: Technically to Program Manager (National Youth Coordinator) and administratively to County Coordinator – Nairobi.

Job Location: Nairobi

PURPOSE:

The Project Officer is responsible for providing support in planning, implementation and monitoring of key project activities in close coordination with different stakeholders and service providers.

The incumbent will work closely with the Program Manager (National Youth Coordinator) in strengthening youth development at county and national level through promoting livelihood and economic empowerment initiatives in KRCS and with stakeholders.

Responsibilities

In liaison with the County Coordinator, oversee overall management, monitoring and coordination of ECDM project activities at the county level.

Promote youth development (livelihood and economic empowerment ) mainstreaming within the county government through capacity building and on- going coaching and mentoring and support similar initiatives at the national level in liaison with the National Youth Coordinator.

Conduct youth development awareness and training sessions in Mukuru Informal Settlement.

Document pre and post-training assessments, and develop timely progress and final reports as required

Participate in Youth Development assessments and participate in the development of County Youth Policy and implementation of the Kenya Youth Development Policy within Nairobi County.

Research, compile, summarize and present information/ data on Youth Development initiatives undertaken in Nairobi County.

Support establishment of new, and strengthening of existing local youth networks with Nairobi County

Carry out Monitoring and Evaluation of activities and purpose corrective action required during the course of implementation of the work plan

Assisting the County Coordinator in preparing workplans and budgets for submission to the Headquarters for compilation

Develop strategies for strengthening collaborative partnerships and networks with stakeholders, and other players on the ground to ensure implementation of programmes that enhance effectiveness.

Ensure proper accounts in accordance to the KRCS regulations and donor requirements

Keep the project activities implementation and reporting on schedule and on track

Maintain necessary communication to facilitate effective coordination for project delivery

Ensure Red Cross representation and visibility during the rolling out of the project and throughout its implementation period.

Contribute to documentation of the project lessons to enable learning from the action.

Support the trained resource KRCS volunteers in the implementation and reporting of the project

Ensure that the knowledge acquired by the volunteers is trickled down to other youth in the Branch

Ensure coordination at different levels within the project and externally

Ensure that project plans and budget reflect the actual situation in implementation and suggest adjustments when necessary

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines: Development Studies, Sociology, Public Administration and Management, Social Sciences or in a related field from a recognized institution, and in depth knowledge of the current youth development priorities in Kenya.

Demonstrated experience in youth development work with a specific focus on livelihood and economic empowerment.

Demonstrated ability to work closely and effectively with administrative and community structures in development context;

Proficient and experienced in planning, monitoring and reporting of project activities in relevant field in multi-stakeholder partnerships and collaborations

Possess skills in proposal and report writing, project cycle management and participatory monitoring and evaluation of projects

Key Competencies

A good understanding of community work and development programming and effective project management.

A good understanding of the County Government structures and national youth development strategy.

A good understanding of the local area,culture and language in Mukuru Informal Settlement.

Able to coordinate and network with partners to build synergies that enhance sustainability of the project outcomes.

Sensitive and responsive to gender,ethnicity,disability and other social issues

Participatory and team approach to work and behaviour

Excellent written and spoken English and Kiswahili.

Able to provide timely,well written and analytical reports to the project team as required.

Strong computer skills particularly Microsoft Office and data analysis packages.

Self-motivated with a passion for the work and keen to learn as well as share knowledge and new ideas around livelihoods.

Prior volunteerism and knowledge of Kenya Red Cross Society’s work will be an added advantage

How to Apply

Interested candidates who meet the above qualifications should apply strictly through https://www.redcross.or.ke/Careers so as to reach us not later than 17th September 2021

Send an updated CV including 3 (three) relevant referees and their contact/email details;

A one-page cover letter.

Selected candidates will be required to go through background checks that will include obtaining a current certificate of good conduct and an anti-terrorist check.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.