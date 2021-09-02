Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

The African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC) is a leading Africa-based, African-led, international research institution headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya and with a West Africa Regional Office (WARO) in Dakar, Senegal. APHRC conducts policy-relevant research on population, health, education, urbanization and related development issues in sub-Saharan Africa.

APHRC seeks to recruit a Project Officer for its Research Capacity Strengthening Division to support with the partnership coordination component for key projects in the division.

Responsibilities

  • Coordinate and monitor the implementation of the activities for the projects, in liaison with the Program Managers;
  • Coordinate project meetings with various stakeholders, including partners and funders meetings, including compiling the meeting deliberations/minutes;
  • Make follow-up with project partners on implementation and progress on specific project deliverables;
  • Liaise with representatives of partner institutions on corporate events in the respective institutions;
  • Compile progress reports and draft project reports for consideration by Project Managers;
  • Keep records and ensure archiving of all project documentation; and
  • Coordinate capacity strengthening activities of relevant projects.

 Qualifications

  • Master’s degree in Public Health related fields.
  • Experience and strong interest in research and research capacity strengthening.
  • Demonstrated prior experience in coordination, and monitoring and evaluation of projects.
  • Strong report writing skills.
  • Computer literacy in Microsoft Office packages (e.g. MS Word, MS PowerPoint, & MS Excel).

Desired         

  • Familiarity with public health related research and research capacity strengthening projects.
  • Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills and ability to work in a culturally diverse team.

How to Apply

Interested candidates are invited to submit their application through our recruitment portal https://aphrc.org/vacancies/ by September 15, 2021. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted; shortlisted candidates will be required to have a Police Clearance Certificate. Cover letters should be addressed to:

The Human Resources Officer

African Population and Health Research Center, Inc

APHRC Campus, Manga Close, off Kirawa Road, Kitisuru

P.O. Box 10787-GPO, Nairobi

Website: www.aphrc.org

APHRC is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to the protection of vulnerable persons

