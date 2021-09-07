Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 7, 2021 – Renowned political analyst and scholar, Prof Makau Mutua, has revealed the best presidential candidate who should succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

Makau, who is a distinguished law lecturer at Buffalo Law School in New York and a weekly Newspaper columnist, also revealed the man who should be Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya in 2022.

According to Makau, neither a Kalenjin nor a Kikuyu should be President or Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya in 2022

“NEITHER a Kalenjin, NOR a Kikuyu, should be President, or Deputy President, of Kenya in 2022.

“There must be a fair REDISTRIBUTION of state power. If not, Kenyans may court a DIVORCE from a cruel marriage. Build a nation, not a prison, where ONLY 2 groups forever lord it over 40+,” Makau Mutua wrote on his Twitter page on Monday.

Going by Mutua’s sentiment, Deputy President William Ruto, KANU chairman Gideon Moi, and any Kalenjin or Kikuyu stand no chance of taking the country’s leadership.

