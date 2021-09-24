Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 24, 2021 – University of Nairobi Political Science lecturer, Prof Herman Manyora, has delivered good news to Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader Raila Odinga after alleging that Deputy President William Ruto, cannot beat the former Prime Minister in the 2022 Presidential Election.

Speaking in an interview on his YouTube channel on Friday, Manyora, who is also a seasoned political analyst, stated that nobody can win the presidency without the support of the current President Uhuru Kenyatta.

According to Manyora, President Uhuru Kenyatta will play a big role in ensuring who will succeed him in 2022 when he retires.

Manyora said with the current rebellion in Mt Kenya, Uhuru, who is the region’s kingpin, will ensure he delivers 50 percent of the Mt Kenya vote to Raila Odinga and this will help him win the election with over 60 percent of the national vote tally.

However, Manyora said Ruto might be saved by ‘hustlers’ if they decide to push for a particular Presidential candidate they want in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST