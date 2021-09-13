Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 13, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is in the final lap of his presidency, and in the next 11 months or so, Kenyans will have another Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces.

In 2022, Uhuru will have served his two-five terms and is supposed to go home as per the constitution of Kenya.

Speaking on his retirement, Uhuru revealed that he is eager to retire so that he can become a farmer like many Kenyans.

The Head of State also revealed that when he was growing up, he wanted to become an army officer but today he wants to be a farmer.

“To say the truth, while growing up. I wanted to join the army.

“But if you ask me now. I want to be a farmer and that is what I will be doing after leaving Politics,” Uhuru told a team of panelists who were interviewing him.

The full interview will be aired on all local TVs in the coming days.

The Kenyan DAILY POST