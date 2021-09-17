Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 17 September 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s only daughter, Ngina, gave birth at a city hospital on Thursday night.

According to well-placed sources, First Lady Margaret Kenyatta was also spotted at the high-end hospital.

However, the gender of Ngina’s newborn baby is yet to be established.

The President’s daughter has been missing in public for many months, leading to speculations on her whereabouts but it’s now emerging that she was nursing pregnancy.

Ngina is rumoured to have sired the baby with her fiancé Sam Mwai Junior.

Junior is the son of tycoon Sam Mwai, a famous sports consultant and manager of Karen Country Club.

President Uhuru Kenyatta became a grandfather for the first time in 2017 after his firstborn son Jomo and his wife Fiona Achola were blessed with a daughter.

Last year, he became a grandfather for the second time after Jomo and his wife welcomed their secondborn child – a baby boy named Uhuru after his grandfather.

The President is now a proud grandfather of three after his daughter Ngina gave birth last night.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.