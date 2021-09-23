Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 23, 2021 – Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has told NARC-Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua to prepare for another defeat in the upcoming Kirinyaga County gubernatorial race.

Speaking in Mwea yesterday during the handover of a tomato greenhouse plant that is set to benefit the Mwihiko-Jericho tomato growing farmers group, Waiguru said she was optimistic that Kirinyaga residents will vote for her due to her development record.

“My sister whom I trounced in 2017 should know that the Kirinyaga gubernatorial seat is already filled in 2022,” Waiguru said in an apparent reference to Martha Karua.

Further, Waiguru asked Karua to be content with being the spokesperson for the Mount Kenya Unity Forum if she wants to actively remain in the political scene after the much-awaited 2022 General Election.

“Let her continue serving the responsibility she was accorded as a spokesperson for that caucus,” she added.

Waiguru has since indicated that she may join Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA on whose ticket she intends to defend her seat after sensing defeat should she vie on a Jubilee ticket

Waiguru defeated Karua in 2017 to clinch the governor’s seat in a hotly contested race.

Apart from Martha Karua, Kirinyaga Woman Rep Purity Ngirici, Interior PS Karanja Kibicho, and Ambassador Robinson Njeru Githae have all declared interest in the seat.

The Kenyan DAILY POST