Post covid recovery of the Kenyan economy

The COVID-19 pandemic has an enormous influence on the global economy. The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) states that annual global GDP growth has decreased to 2.4% during the pandemic. People around the world are still trying to fight the COVID-19 virus, learn how to cope with it, and become stronger after the pandemic.

Pandemic impact on Kenya



The first COVID-19 case in Kenya was confirmed on March 12, 2020, and since that pandemic has had a fundamental impact on the country and its economy.

The result on financial markets, disarrangement of global supply chains, tourism sector, and other sectors of the economy are having an effect on the Kenyan economy, as well. The essential sectors of the economy including tourism, trade, and transportation were affected by the lockdowns which resulted in massive unemployment rates. The hospitality sector also experienced heavy job losses. About 2.5 million jobs have been lost in this sector since the start of the pandemic, which is a record rate for the country.

The Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) studied the pandemic impact on Kenya’s economy and the survey shows that 61% of businesses had been affected by the government measures. The survey featured 95 local businesses including various sectors of the economy.

Pandemic Impact on Financial Services

In addition, financial institutions across the world are observing and coping with the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. Financial institutions including the banking and capital markets, insurance, and asset management sectors are struggling with the negative impact of the pandemic. The financial situation for the brokers also got worse, alongside payments and e-money as well as investment management.

According to statistics published by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), COVID-19 has affected the total liquidity resources of insurance intermediaries and brokers and it went from £16.2 billion to £11.4 billion during the pandemic. As stated by the FCA, 44% of the interviewed brokers had furloughed staff and 19% had received a government-backed loan. This means that many from the list of Kenyan brokers were also affected by the pandemic crisis, alongside the brokers worldwide. Meaning that many brokerage firms in Kenya started looking for new ways to cope with the pandemic changes and continue helping their clients navigate through such crucial times. Brokers in Kenya experienced using more technology and radical changes in market structure, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The role of electronic trading has also dramatically increased for Kenyan brokers.

Kenya’s Post Covid Economic Recovery

Kenya has slowly started recovery from the pandemic. The Kenyan economy has reopened since the 26th of March and job opportunities also have slightly increased. This allows us to have positive expectations from the Kenyan economy.



The experts expect that Kenya’s gross domestic product (GDP) will rise by 4.5% this year, related to recovery which has started from the COVID-19 pandemic. Activities in the economy are predicted to quicken to above 5% in the following years, shown in the recent World Bank survey.

The Kenyan government has taken some steps for the economic recovery of the country, which includes maintaining the KEMSA board in order to recover the lost funds, reopening the international air space for increasing the exports of agricultural products to Europe, and purchasing the International Monetary Fund (IMF) loans in order to accelerate economic recovery of the country.

Keith Hansen, World Bank Country Director for Kenya has stated that Kenya’s economy is expected to continue its recovery considering the government intends to vaccinate the whole adult population by next year.



As it is stated in the 23rd edition of the Kenya Economic Update, Rising Above the Waves, individual consumption is supposed to build up, sustained by the restoration in salaries and family assets, and stable transfer of funds. The report remarks that business should be maintained by ongoing vaccination and subsequently, the return of portability to the levels of pre-pandemic.

Economic development worldwide, nevertheless, still needs to be achieved. Economics in almost every country has been influenced by the virus pandemic. However, countries still attempt to stay on track of post covid economic recovery.