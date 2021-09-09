Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 9, 2021 – Popular gospel singer, Pitson, who is best known for the hit song Lingala Ya Yesu, has revealed that he squandered money with his mistresses when he was at the top of his music career.

Speaking in a candid interview with Pastor Robert Burale on his ‘Oh Men Show’, Pitson said he paid rent for a string of mistresses and this almost destroyed his marriage.

“After the song (Lingala Ya Yesu’ was released, I made a lot of money and it changed my life.

“I spent so much money on other women without probably acknowledging that my immediate family was the priority” he said.

At some point, his wife even ran away from home after she discovered that he had affairs with multiple women.

However, he managed to convince her to return.

Pitson says he is a changed man and has learned to be a responsible husband.

