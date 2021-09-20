Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 20, 2021 – Blacky’z Lounge, a popular entertainment joint in Nairobi where slay queens flock to hunt for rich men who are mostly involved in underhand dealings, is set to be auctioned.

Cyprian Nyakundi shared a newspaper advert from a shylock inviting interested bidders and called out President Uhuru Kenyatta for ruining the economy.

He further cautioned Kenyans against electing Ruto since he is part of the current problems that the country is facing.

“The Kenyatta/St. Mary’s nightmare continues to rear its ugly head as Blacky’z Lounge on Argwings Kodhek road is set for auction. Uhuru low-life’s & scumbags used to patronize this place.

“And somehow Mt. Kenya morons think Ruto is the solution to problems he helped create,” he wrote and shared a photo of the auctioneer’s notice.

