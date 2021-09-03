Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 3, 2021 – A vocal political scientist has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader Raila Odinga of unknowingly campaigning for Deputy President William Ruto’s Presidential bid in 2022.

In an interview with one of the local publications on Friday, Lawyer Elias Mutuma, said Uhuru and Raila have successfully managed to keep Ruto “on the lips of every Kenyan” and this is the publicity the DP needs to endear himself to the masses ahead of the 2022 presidential election.

Mutuma said in the murky world of politics, publicity is publicity, whether good or bad and Ruto appears happy over how the state is campaigning for him without spending a cent.

“Of late, the DP has dominated the headlines for both good and bad reasons. People who didn’t know him are now interested in understanding him,” Mutuma said

“He seems to be on the lips of everyone. I think the state, by its actions, may be doing him a favour unknowingly.

“It’s making him more popular and evoking sympathies even from unfamiliar quarters,” Mutuma added.

Mutuma made the comments two days after Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i revealed how Ruto is guarded by 257 security officers and went further to expose his vast properties which are spread across the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST