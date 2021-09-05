Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 05 September 2021 – Tea Master Edgar Obare claims the lives of his family members are in danger after his brother was abducted by rogue DCI agents and tortured.

Obare posted a video on Sunday and narrated how his brother was abducted on Saturday night and tortured, adding that his enemies are now targeting his family members.

“Saturday night I was informed that they kidnapped and tortured my brother. They were more less just to get information about my whereabouts. It’s one of the scariest things…I am so sad that he had to go through that and some people in this country would go so low that now they are after my family,” Obare said.

Obare suspects his brother was abducted by rogue DCI agents because a few weeks ago, they had detained him at JKIA for close to four hours.

Obare says he had sent his brother to help get him a package from the airport when the incident happened.

“The package was at customs and they wanted me to pay some duties. He gets there and he is told to wait. They then tell him they can’t release the package because there is a payment that must be made and so my brother had to come back on a different day,” he said.

When Obare’s brother went to pick the package, he found DCI agents waiting for him.

He was picked and locked up in a room where he was asked to surrender his phone.

“They were just asking him where is Edgar,” he said.

After the dramatic incident at JKIA, the rogue DCI agents suspected to be hired by the Wash Wash gang that Edgar Obare exposed struck again on Saturday night.

They kidnapped and tortured his brother and demanded to know where Edgar Obare lives.

Here’s an emotional video that Edgar Obare posted, raising concerns over the safety of his family members.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.