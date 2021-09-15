Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 15 September 2021 – Renowned media personality and Metropol TV General Manager, Terryanne Chebet, has sparked reactions online for denying a young man a job opportunity after she did a background check on him and discovered that he had been thirsting on her in the DM.

Terryanne said the job seeker, who is a content creator and a digital marketer, was qualified for the job but the seductive messages that he had been sending to her on Instagram disqualified him.

She said that she will connect him to another employer because his CV is impressive and put it clear that she cannot work with a man who has a crush on her.

“He totally qualified for the position. I was looking forward to the interview, but I can’t hire him based on the sentiments shared.

“I will connect him with another employer. He seems like a good candidate,” she wrote.

Here are photos of the young man who missed the job opportunity he was looking for after TerryAnne discovered he was flirting with her in the DM after doing a background check on him.

