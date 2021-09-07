Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 07 September 2021 – 5 people died on the spot after the car they were travelling in was involved in a grisly road accident in Machakos.

Reports indicate that the speeding car rolled several times after the driver lost control.

The ill-fated Subaru was reduced to scrap metal, following the fatal crash that was caused by reckless driving.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.