Tuesday, 07 September 2021 – 5 people died on the spot after the car they were travelling in was involved in a grisly road accident in Machakos.
Reports indicate that the speeding car rolled several times after the driver lost control.
The ill-fated Subaru was reduced to scrap metal, following the fatal crash that was caused by reckless driving.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
