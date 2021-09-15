Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 15, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga received a warm welcome in Kiambu County on Wednesday where he toured Ngecha village to attend a burial.

Raila Odinga, who was accompanied by Kiambu Governor James Nyoro, made a stopover in Kiambu town where he addressed a small crowd that was chanting Baba’s name.

Kenyans on social media lauded Raila for managing to pull out such a ‘crowd’ on a working day but others were mocking him saying he was waving at an imaginary crowd.

Here are photos of Raila Odinga’s meeting in Kiambu County on Wednesday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.