Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 06 September 2021 – A student from Egerton University identified as Sabina Nyanumba is in police custody after she defrauded a couple from Kiambu over Sh 716,000 in a Sim swap scam.

Sabina planned the scam with 19-year-old Paul Nyabero Kilenya.

According to detectives, they called a woman with an unknown Safaricom number and made her believe she was being engaged by a Safaricom care operator.

In the course of the conversation, the woman was lured into revealing some personal information, which the fraudsters used to swindle Sh296, 652 from her Mpesa and Cooperative Bank accounts.

The swindlers furthered their felonious agenda to the woman’s husband Mpesa and Cooperative Bank accounts, from which they withdrew a total of Sh420, 570.

Forensic data analysis by Kiambu-based Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau detectives working jointly with DCI liaison officers at Safaricom headquarters led detectives to the two suspects, from whom the mobile handset used in defrauding the victims was also recovered.

Here are photos of the suspect.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.