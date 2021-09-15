Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 15 September 2021 – A middle-aged lady was shot dead by her boyfriend in a love triangle in Mukuru Slums, Nairobi.

The two are said to have argued in the deceased lady’s house before the assailant shot her six times and killed her on the spot.

He later escaped on a motorbike.

The lady had reported to police that her boyfriend was violent, prompting him to revenge by shooting her six times.

Police say the man is a wanted suspect and efforts to trace him are ongoing.

Here are photos of the deceased lady.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.